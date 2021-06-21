Advertise With Us
Manatee authorities looking for missing man

Raymel Slaughter
Raymel Slaughter(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Updated: 40 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Raymel Slaughter, 44, was last seen driving away from his home in the 4100 block of Little Gap Loop around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. He

had been making threats to harm himself.

If you see him, call 911 or the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011.

