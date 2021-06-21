Advertise With Us
DeSantis increases funding for Alzheimer’s research in 2021-22 fiscal year

Brain examination of Alzheimer's patient
Brain examination of Alzheimer's patient(WALB)
By ABC7 Staff
Updated: 26 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WWSB) - Monday morning, Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference where he talked about increasing the state budget for Alzheimer’s research.

DeSantis announced that Florida will spend $51 million in the 2021-22 fiscal year.

It’s an increase of $12 million from last year.

Florida is the only state in the nation that has Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias listed as its own priority within a State Health Improvement Plan.

“Some of the most difficult health conditions that impact many seniors are Alzheimer’s and dementia and as more innovative early intervention therapies are developed to mitigate the effects and severity of these conditions, awareness of the initial signs and symptoms are increasingly important,” said DeSantis. “Our strong financial commitment of $51 million allows Florida to prioritize the advancement of research and support needed for this disease.”

