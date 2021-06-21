Bradenton woman found guilty in boyfriend’s 2019 stabbing death

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton woman has been convicted in the death of her boyfriend.

Roberta Gail McDonald was charged with second-degree murder in 2019 after she stabbed her boyfriend Anthony Bernard Wilson to death.

In April of 2019, detectives were called to the Treesdale Apartment Complex on the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue East for reports of a deceased person. Detectives say when they arrived, they found 56-year-old Wilson dead from what they say was “apparent trauma to his body.”

Bradenton police say McDonald told investigators that she was drinking and smoking crack with Wilson at the apartment complex when Wilson got upset.

She says he hit her in the head with a piece of wood and then she grabbed a knife and stabbed him once in the leg, according to the Bradenton Police Department. She says Wilson allegedly told her he was okay and did not need to go to hospital, then she left the apartment, according to the release.

It was not the first domestic altercation between McDonald and Wilson. Police say McDonald had stabbed Wilson in at least four different incidents prior to the fatal stabbing.

On Friday, McDonald was found guilty at the Manatee County Courthouse. Her sentencing will be held at a later date.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.