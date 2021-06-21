Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Bradenton woman found guilty in boyfriend’s 2019 stabbing death

Fl: Bradenton woman charged with second degree murder
Fl: Bradenton woman charged with second degree murder(Bradenton Police Depart (custom credit))
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton woman has been convicted in the death of her boyfriend.

Roberta Gail McDonald was charged with second-degree murder in 2019 after she stabbed her boyfriend Anthony Bernard Wilson to death.

In April of 2019, detectives were called to the Treesdale Apartment Complex on the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue East for reports of a deceased person. Detectives say when they arrived, they found 56-year-old Wilson dead from what they say was “apparent trauma to his body.”

Bradenton police say McDonald told investigators that she was drinking and smoking crack with Wilson at the apartment complex when Wilson got upset.

She says he hit her in the head with a piece of wood and then she grabbed a knife and stabbed him once in the leg, according to the Bradenton Police Department. She says Wilson allegedly told her he was okay and did not need to go to hospital, then she left the apartment, according to the release.

It was not the first domestic altercation between McDonald and Wilson. Police say McDonald had stabbed Wilson in at least four different incidents prior to the fatal stabbing.

On Friday, McDonald was found guilty at the Manatee County Courthouse. Her sentencing will be held at a later date.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FHP searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run in Sarasota County
Breaking News wwsb generic
Wells Fargo bank robbed in Bradenton, deputies searching for suspect
Palmetto shooting ruled attempted murder, suicide
Traffic is slowing on southbound I-75 Monday morning.
Crash slowing southbound I-75 traffic in Manatee
DeSantis to cut unemployment benefits to spur economy

Latest News

Brain examination of Alzheimer's patient
DeSantis increases funding for Alzheimer’s research in 2021-22 fiscal year
First Lady Jill Biden to boost vaccine efforts in Tampa
FILE - In this June 20, 2016 file photo, the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Empress of the Seas...
Judge rules for Florida on CDC order blocking cruise ships
FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
High court sides with ex-athletes in NCAA compensation case