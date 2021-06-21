Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

American Airlines cancels hundreds of flights, cites labor shortages

The airline had 120 cancellations on Saturday alone and is projecting at least 50 to 80 flight...
The airline had 120 cancellations on Saturday alone and is projecting at least 50 to 80 flight cancellations a day going forward.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Labor shortages are among the reasons American Airlines is being forced to cancel hundreds of flights through at least mid-July.

The airline had 120 cancellations on Saturday alone and is projecting at least 50 to 80 flight cancellations a day going forward.

The surge in demand for air travel, unprecedented bad weather, and vendors’ challenges trying to return to full employment are other factors.

The airline’s Dallas-Fort Worth hub is said to be most affected by the scheduling issues.

American Airlines customers who have been booked through July 15 will be notified so they can make travel adjustments in advance.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking News wwsb generic
Wells Fargo bank robbed in Bradenton, deputies searching for suspect
Shooting in North Port
1 person injured after shooting in North Port
FHP searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run in Sarasota County
The Manatee County Administration Buillding
Manatee County shuts down administrative building after positive COVID-19 tests
Residents concerned with noise throughout the city of Sarasota.
Petition started for dealing with Sarasota noise issues

Latest News

Jon Rahm, of Spain, reacts after making his birdie putt on the 18th green during the final...
Rahm birdies last 2 holes to win US Open at Torrey Pines
Cloudy skies overnight into early Monday.
Rain chances rise to start the week
This Saturday, June 19, 2021, photo courtesy of The White Mountain Independent shows the scene...
Witness tells of horror as truck rams into Arizona bike race
Cloudy skies overnight into early Monday.
Warm and muggy for evening Father's Day plans