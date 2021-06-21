Advertise With Us
1 adult, 2 juveniles arrested in connection with North Port shooting

Anthony Wicks
Anthony Wicks(NPPD)
By ABC7 Staff
Updated: moments ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - One adult and two juveniles have been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred Friday night in North Port.

The three individuals are each currently facing a felony charge for aggravated battery with a firearm.

Police in North Port were dispatched to the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and Porto Chico Avenue just before 9 p.m. on Friday.

One person was injured in the shooting.

22-year-old Anthony Wicks was charged along with a 15-year-old and 17-year-old.

According to police, the victim was having issues with one of the juveniles who is dating a female acquaintance. The victim and his friends were on their way to meet up with the juveniles in a vacant lot. Witnesses then saw a Red Nissan Cube drive up and gunshots rang out.

Detectives were able to determine the identities of the juveniles and that Wicks was the owner of the Nissan.

The victim is currently on life-support at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

