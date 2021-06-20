We got Dad High Humidity for Father’s Day!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - What do you get the Dad who has everything? How about dew points around 76° to 77° today! Meaning a very humid day. A spare T-shirt to change into for the afternoon would be the perfect gift. Or air conditioning. Rain chances are still low Sunday, only 20%. But our rain chances push back up Monday to 40%, then 50% again for much of the coming week. And we still need then rain - At SRQ we are now more than 6″ below our average rain for the year! To the north there’s too much rain as the remnants of Tropical Depression Claudette moves across Georgia and the Carolinas. And right now, no sign of any new tropical storms in the next 5 days!

And welcome to Summer! The Summer Solstice occurs at 11:32 pm Eastern Time. That’s when the sun is directly over 23.5° North latitude, approximately the latitude of Havana, Cuba. This is the longest day of the year, and after today, the days start to get a little shorter every day.

Solstice (Station)

