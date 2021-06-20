Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

We got Dad High Humidity for Father’s Day!

By Mike Modrick
Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - What do you get the Dad who has everything? How about dew points around 76° to 77° today! Meaning a very humid day. A spare T-shirt to change into for the afternoon would be the perfect gift. Or air conditioning. Rain chances are still low Sunday, only 20%. But our rain chances push back up Monday to 40%, then 50% again for much of the coming week. And we still need then rain - At SRQ we are now more than 6″ below our average rain for the year! To the north there’s too much rain as the remnants of Tropical Depression Claudette moves across Georgia and the Carolinas. And right now, no sign of any new tropical storms in the next 5 days!

And welcome to Summer! The Summer Solstice occurs at 11:32 pm Eastern Time. That’s when the sun is directly over 23.5° North latitude, approximately the latitude of Havana, Cuba. This is the longest day of the year, and after today, the days start to get a little shorter every day.

Solstice
Solstice(Station)

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking News wwsb generic
Wells Fargo bank robbed in Bradenton, deputies searching for suspect
Shooting in North Port
1 person injured after shooting in North Port
The Manatee County Administration Buillding
Manatee County shuts down administrative building after positive COVID-19 tests
Residents concerned with noise throughout the city of Sarasota.
Petition started for dealing with Sarasota noise issues
Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix Schedule Announced
Sarasota PD release safety, parking tips for upcoming events

Latest News

Covid
Manatee County Outbreak
Manatee
Bradenton Bank Robbery
Florida
Pride Parade Crash
Claudette downgrades to a tropical depression.
Feeling like the 100′s for Father’s Day