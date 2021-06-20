Ward Temple A.M.E Church holds its own Juneteenth celebration

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -After the recent signing to make Juneteenth the 11th federal holiday in the United States, celebrations broke out across the county, including here on the Suncoast. Food, music, and professional resources are just a few things found At Ward Temple AME’s Church’s Juneteenth celebration. The celebration featured multiple restaurant options and access to resources for those in the community, which Manatee County. Commissioner Reggie Bellamy said it’s nice to see residents come together and educate themselves.

“For the community to come out and understand what is available to them, we welcome residents like this,” said Bellamy.

Manatee County chapter of the NAACP President Robert Powell agreed with Bellamy’s sentiments and said it makes him feel good on the inside.

" So seeing it come together, and seeing events like this makes my heart glide man,” said Powell.

Powell said part of his initial agenda when taking over as President of the Manatee County chapter of the NAACP was to make strides forward.

“It feels good,” said Powell. “It’s one of those things I wanted to do when I took over as president was to unify the community.”

Bellamy said even with that momentum, celebrations like these and the recent signing of making Juneteenth a federal holiday are just a small piece of an even bigger puzzle.

“This is just a step in the right direction,” said Bellamy. “There’s still a lot of things we need to make sure are addressed when it comes to people of color.”

Bellamy said those issues include systemic racism, poverty, and education and they look forward to next year to see what they can improve upon to make things different.

