Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Ward Temple A.M.E Church holds its own Juneteenth celebration

Juneteenth Church
Juneteenth Church(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -After the recent signing to make Juneteenth the 11th federal holiday in the United States, celebrations broke out across the county, including here on the Suncoast. Food, music, and professional resources are just a few things found At Ward Temple AME’s Church’s Juneteenth celebration. The celebration featured multiple restaurant options and access to resources for those in the community, which Manatee County. Commissioner Reggie Bellamy said it’s nice to see residents come together and educate themselves.

“For the community to come out and understand what is available to them, we welcome residents like this,” said Bellamy.

Manatee County chapter of the NAACP President Robert Powell agreed with Bellamy’s sentiments and said it makes him feel good on the inside.

" So seeing it come together, and seeing events like this makes my heart glide man,” said Powell.

Powell said part of his initial agenda when taking over as President of the Manatee County chapter of the NAACP was to make strides forward.

“It feels good,” said Powell. “It’s one of those things I wanted to do when I took over as president was to unify the community.”

Bellamy said even with that momentum, celebrations like these and the recent signing of making Juneteenth a federal holiday are just a small piece of an even bigger puzzle.

“This is just a step in the right direction,” said Bellamy. “There’s still a lot of things we need to make sure are addressed when it comes to people of color.”

Bellamy said those issues include systemic racism, poverty, and education and they look forward to next year to see what they can improve upon to make things different.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking News wwsb generic
Wells Fargo bank robbed in Bradenton, deputies searching for suspect
Shooting in North Port
1 person injured after shooting in North Port
The Manatee County Administration Buillding
Manatee County shuts down administrative building after positive COVID-19 tests
Residents concerned with noise throughout the city of Sarasota.
Petition started for dealing with Sarasota noise issues
Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix Schedule Announced
Sarasota PD release safety, parking tips for upcoming events

Latest News

Tropical Tracker
We got Dad High Humidity for Father’s Day!
Covid
Manatee County Outbreak
Florida
Pride Parade Crash
Manatee
Bradenton Bank Robbery