Rain chances rise to start the week

By Justin Hobbs
Updated: 32 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Cloudy skies did not keep the heat away for Father Day. Many felt feel like temperatures in the triple digits. However, aside from a few stray showers inland, most stayed dry. For the evening plans expect the cloudy skies to hang around with continued mild and muggy conditions.

As Claudette makes way to the Carolinas it is expected to regain strength and become a tropical storm again as it heads off into the Atlantic. Meanwhile surface high pressure in southern Florida drive southwesterly winds across the Suncoast to start the week. This will provoke some afternoon and evening storms along the inland region. This will be the case up into midweek.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

