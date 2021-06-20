Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
FHP searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run in Sarasota County

The vehicle may be a dark colored Ford pickup with right headlight damage
(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Matthew Wheeler
Updated: 10 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A woman is in serious condition after being hit near mile marker 203.5 on Interstate 75 just before midnight Sunday.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the woman stopped her car on the right shoulder and was preparing to open the driver-side door, while another vehicle was driving by in the right lane. That vehicle collided into the woman and into her car.

The woman has since been sent to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

The other vehicle continued to drive off, fleeing the scene.

The FHP says the vehicle may be a dark colored Ford pickup truck with front right headlight damage.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call *FHP or Crimestoppers.

