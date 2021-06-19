Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Wells Fargo bank robbed in Bradenton, deputies searching for suspect

Breaking News wwsb generic
Breaking News wwsb generic(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the man responsible for robbing a Wells Fargo in Bradenton on Saturday morning.

The incident took place in the 6200 block of 14th Street West around 11:35 a.m.

Deputies say the man was waiting in the teller line, and he appeared to be speaking with someone on his cell phone when he reached the teller with a note asking for money.

The note demanded different amounts of cash and that if he didn’t get it a bomb would go off.

According to deputies, the teller gave the man the money and was able to hit the silent alarm. The man then ran away from the scene and employees locked the door after he left.

He is being described as a white man, between ages 50 and 60, skinny build, blonde hair and was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt, jeans and a face covering.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

We have a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.

