Suncoast residents learning how to coexist with wild animals

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Wildlife experts say because a lot of development going on, more and more wild animals are ending up in Suncoast neighborhoods. Justin Matthews from Matthews Wildlife Rescue says we all have to do our part.

“A lot of people call me, they say, Justin, a bobcat just ran through my yard, a fox, this that and the other,” said Matthews. “I said well don’t pay any attention to it, just stay away from it, it’s trying to find a new place to live because we just destroyed its land.”

Matthews is teaching residents how to coexist with this wildlife that is ending up in our backyards. They can be anything from gators and coyotes to snakes and wild pigs. His most important bit of advice for residents.

“People need to understand that you should not feed wildlife any of them,” said Matthews.

People who live in Heritage Harbour in Manatee County were on hand for this presentation. They say learning new information about how to live together with these animals is so vital.

“Florida’s full of beautiful wildlife and we just want to coexist with them instead of getting rid of them out of fear,” said Kaye Fonte, a Heritage Harbour resident.

Matthews says he will continue to rescue these animals and continue teaching residents across the Suncoast how we can better coexist with them.

“These animals have a reason for being here and we need to appreciate them,” said Matthews.

