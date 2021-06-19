Seagrass declines as manatee deaths approach a record

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It has not been the best year for our manatees, in fact, it has been near one of the worse. Manatee deaths across the state of Florida have now topped 800 since the beginning of the year. With still half of the year to go, we will likely shatter the record of deaths at 830 set back in 2013.

When the Flordia Fish and Wildlife records the death of a manatee, a reason or cause of death is recorded; however, it is narrowed down to one of eight categories this year. The highest cause so far this year is attributed to those manatees who were not necropsied, or given an autopsy. Since this cause is technically “unknown” we look to the second highest cause, natural causes. Yet, this category consists of various reasons.

One of those reasons in the natural cause category according to the director of Save The Manatee Club, Patrick Rose, is starvation due to the lack of seagrass. Seagrass has been on a substantial downslope this year. This is due to many causes from pollution, toxins, and even red tide.

Seagrass is imperative for manatees as it is a primary source of food, so as it dies so do the manatees. This was a major issue in Brevard County, along Indian River Lagoon. Brevard County holds the highest concentration of deaths and the leading natural cause death cases.

The toxicity of the waters in the lagoon has killed off a majority of the seagrass and Rose explained, “They’ve passed a local sales tax that’s helping with the process for restoring that, it’s also helping to convert our septic systems and get them on to sewer and wastewater treatment but it also has to go farther than wastewater treatment. It has to be to an advanced level. You’re trying to put that water back in as if you put it back as clean as you would want to almost drink it.”

For the Suncoast, the leading cause of death was boating accidents in Pinellas and Hillsborough Counties. For Sarasota and Manatee Counties, prenatal has been one of the leading causes. However, as we watch red tide blossom in Tampa Bay and continue to watch the effects of Piney Point, there is concern that it may lead to more seagrass loss and ultimately more manatees.

