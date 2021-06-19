Rain for the Panhandle, Dry for the Suncoast!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - While areas from the Panhandle east to New Orleans get drenched with rain, most of us have a dry day on the Suncoast. Flooding potential is high as a tropical Low moves onshore with 5″ to 10″ of rain from the northern Gulf Coast up to Atlanta. But that low is stealing all the moisture, so except for surface dew points running a humid 75° to 77°, most of us stay dry along the Suncoast. But our rain chances push back up Sunday to 30%, then 50% again Monday and much of the coming week. And we still need then rain - At SRQ we are now more than 6″ below our average rain for the year!

No sign of any new tropical storms in the next 5 days, good news for now!

