Local leaders and residents reflect on Juneteenth becoming a federal holiday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Juneteenth, the date slavery was abolished in the United States, is now the 11th federal holiday.

President Joe Biden signed the bill into law on Thursday, honoring June 19, 1865, the day the final slaves in Galveston, Texas learned of their freedom, more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

Here on the Suncoast, 82-year-old Victoria Brown remembers her first bouts with Juneteenth as she was born on a plantation in Ware County, Georgia as the oldest of 17 kids.

“Unless the plantation owner said you could go to another farm and help out,” said Brown. “You had no sense of direction other than to do what you were told.”

Brown said during that time her family survived on the generosity of others. Which she said led her to open Dollar Dynasty in 2003.

“Everything that happened to me on the plantation and through that time I brought it all the way through,” said Victoria Brown.

Brown said opening Dollar Dynasty was her way of giving back the generosity that was instilled in her.

“This is why the situation I am doing now giving back is in my blood because I grew up with it,” said Brown.

In her early days of life, Brown said she had no understanding of what Juneteenth was.

“All I could think of was the 4th of July,” said Brown. “Everybody was jumping up including the farmers and you see I didn’t understand because I was young.

Local leaders like Trevor D. Harvey said seeing this come to fruition for people like Brown still gives them a dog in the fight.

“I think now they realize that they gave blood, sweat, and tears for that,” said Harvey. “They can still actually be a part of it to see the change, that they so desperately fought for.

Change that Brown said after living through different periods seeing this signed into law means everything.

“This is great,” said Brown. “Juneteenth is something we should spread all over the world.”

Juneteenth Events in Sarasota and Manatee counties:

The Sarasota Democratic Black Caucus and Sarasota County Democratic Party are hosting this year’s 2021 Newtown Juneteenth Festival. The event kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday. On June 18, the Ward Temple AME Church in Bradenton is hosting a Juneteenth reading event . That event starts at 8:30 a.m., and runs until noon. Also in Bradenton, there will be a community Juneteenth Experience from 4-8 p.m., at Cottonmouth Southern Soul Kitchen. There will be entertainers and fellowship. Tickets are $15. Learn more here.

