Feeling like the 100′s for Father’s Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Claudette was downgraded to a tropical depression this afternoon as it made its way over Alabama and continues course for the Carolinas. As it move off the Carolina it is likely that Claudette will re-strengthen and become a tropical storm again.

For the Suncoast, Claudette won’t cause any trouble other than the cloudiness. As we head into Father’s Day, winds shift to the southwest brining in more moisture leading to a few isolated showers and storms but only around 30%; therefore, most will stay dry. That moisture added with temperatures in lower 90′s will make feel like temperatures feel anywhere from 100 to 110°. Therefore stay well hydrated if you plan to be outside.

Scattered storm chances return for the upcoming with with a 40% chance across the board and warm temperatures in the upper 80′s.

