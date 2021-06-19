Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Feeling like the 100′s for Father’s Day

By Justin Hobbs
Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Claudette was downgraded to a tropical depression this afternoon as it made its way over Alabama and continues course for the Carolinas. As it move off the Carolina it is likely that Claudette will re-strengthen and become a tropical storm again.

For the Suncoast, Claudette won’t cause any trouble other than the cloudiness. As we head into Father’s Day, winds shift to the southwest brining in more moisture leading to a few isolated showers and storms but only around 30%; therefore, most will stay dry. That moisture added with temperatures in lower 90′s will make feel like temperatures feel anywhere from 100 to 110°. Therefore stay well hydrated if you plan to be outside.

Scattered storm chances return for the upcoming with with a 40% chance across the board and warm temperatures in the upper 80′s.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents concerned with noise throughout the city of Sarasota.
Petition started for dealing with Sarasota noise issues
The Manatee County Administration Buillding
Manatee County shuts down administrative building after positive COVID-19 tests
Shooting in North Port
1 person injured after shooting in North Port
Craig Pierce
Sheriff’s Office finds Bradenton burglary suspect
Gianna-Lisa I. Cardone
Missing teen reported in Port Charlotte

Latest News

Claudette downgrades to a tropical depression.
Father's Day will be quite steamy
Modrick Slate
Rain for the Panhandle, Dry for the Suncoast!
11wx
First Alert Weather - 11pm June 18, 2021
6wx
First Alert Weather - 6pm June 18, 2021