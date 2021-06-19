EMS allowed to treat K-9 units

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - New help for K-9 officers hurt in the line of duty is on the way. When human officers are hurt, paramedics respond. For their four-legged counterparts, that wasn’t the case until Friday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law allowing paramedics to transport and treat K-9 officers. Previously, they weren’t allowed.

Dr. Terah Browning with West Coast Animal Clinic, where Sarasota Police dogs are treated, says the law could have several uses.

“Having the ability to administer oxygen, maybe have the ability to administer some reversals, like Narcan for fentanyl toxicity,” Browning said.

Smaller municipalities, like the City of North Port, are excited to utilize this resource. They’ve been preparing for weeks, organizing training sessions on how to care for the police pups when in the field.

“Those 10, 15, 20, 40 minutes depending on where we take them, that they’re receiving treatment from the paramedics is huge,” K-9 sergeant Tony Donohew said. “It could save their lives.”

They’re looking for donations for first-aid kits so that they may be fully equipped to take care of their K-9′s in the field.

