1 person injured after shooting in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - One person has been injured after a shooting in North Port.

According to police, the shooting happened near the intersection of South Biscayne Drive and Porto Chico Avenue.

Police also say that the suspects are possibly known to the victim and they believe it is an isolated incident.

As of 9:45 p.m., South Biscayne Drive is shut down near the intersection.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, call 941-429-7300.

