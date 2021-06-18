Tropical system stays well to our north

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With the tropical storm system well to our north we will not see the heavy rain associated with it but some of the clouds will be working over the Suncoast through the weekend. The rain chance will stay low on Saturday with only a 20% chance for late day showers and storms and then a 40% chance for scattered showers on Sunday. The storms on Sunday should be mainly in our inland areas pushing to the NE later in the day due to a SW wind developing.

For the work week we will see better chances of rainfall as a trough of low pressure left behind from the tropical cyclone will be close enough to keep a good chance for storms through Wednesday.

On Saturday look for partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies at times along with a 20% chance for a few afternoon storms. Highs will be near 88 near the beach and low 90′s for our inland locations. Winds will be out of the SE at 10 mph with a west wind developing later in the day.

Sunday we will see a mix of sun and clouds along with a 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. The timing of the storms looks to be late morning and early afternoon near the coast and then the main focus will be inland later in the day pushing toward the east coast of Florida.

Monday the rain chance increases to 50% near the coast and 60% well inland as winds stay out of the west southwest. This pattern favors coastal showers and storms during the morning and early afternoon and then moving inland during the late afternoon and early evening. Now there will be plenty of moisture in place so we could see some locally heavy rainfall at times.

A cold front will swing down to N. Florida on Tuesday which will keep the SW wind through Wednesday which means we can expect to see more storms along the coast in the morning and then the main focus inland later in the day. The rain chance from Tuesday through Wednesday will be 50-60%.

For boaters look for winds out of the SSE to start the day on Saturday with winds switching around to the SW later in the afternoon at 10 knots. Seas will be around 2 feet.

