SCAT to resume collecting fares next month

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The free ride is over, Sarasota County is telling its bus riders.

Sarasota County Area Transit will resume the collection of fares for all services starting July 6.

The fares, which were previously suspended as part of Sarasota County’s response to COVID-19, will apply to fixed route service and SCAT Plus. The fares reflect the same prices prior to their suspension in 2020. In addition, front-door boarding will also resume.

SCAT fixed-route bus service will collect the following fares:

Regular one-way service is $1.25.

Adults who are 65 and older, are Medicare patients, and those with disabilities costs $.60 cents for one-way service.

Adults 80 years of age and older are free.

Two children five and younger are free per passenger, and each additional child are $.60 cents each.

The Siesta Key Breeze remains free.

Pre-purchased passes are available beginning June 28 at the SCAT downtown transfer station.

SCAT Plus will collect the following fares:

$2.50 for each one-way trip for eligible persons with disabilities, those certified as transportation-disadvantaged due to age, income or disability.

Advanced reservations are required to use this curb-to-curb service.

For questions about your eligibility call the SCAT Mobility Coordinator and 941-861-1042.

The new OnDemand service was launched by SCAT on June 5 as part of their efforts to improve efficiency and provide new options for riders.

An OnDemand vehicle picks customers up within 30 minutes of their ride request and takes them to their destinations within specified zones. The vehicles are similar to minivans, and accessible for those using mobility devices or needing a ramp to board.

Curb-to-curb rides for this new service are available 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. Each ride costs $1.25, and rides can be paid for using an online registration service, an app or paying cash to the driver. Reservations are required to use this service, and can be made through the OnDemand at Sarasota County app, online, or by calling 941-300-1553.

For more information regarding SCAT, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit scgov.net.

