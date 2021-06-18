Sarasota County Fire Chief lifts recreational burn ban starting today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Starting Friday, the recreational burn ban in Sarasota County has been lifted.

The burn ban was first put into place on May 27 because of the high risk of wildfires. This was due to the dry weather conditions.

Seasonal rain patterns have now returned, and officials say there is a reduction in that wildfire risk.

Despite this, residents are still be reminded to always stay safe when dealing with fire. Residents should also follow any local burn bans that might still be in place in your communities.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.