Piney Point only partially to blame for Red Tide

Red Tide
Red Tide(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Don’t get Florida Governor Ron Desantis started on Red Tide.

“Someone will say, ‘Oh there’s fish or something,’ and then someone in Ohio will think it’s fish on every beach in Florida and it’s not.”

The governor’s frustration with how Red Tide, real and imagined, brought marine experts to the governor’s roundtable in Saint Petersburg. And if you’re wondering if the Piney Point spill sparked Red Tide concerns in April and just this past week, the answer is no.

“The cause and effect with land-based use of nutrients causing red tide is not the smoking gun that you point of. Other harmful algal blooms, yes. Red tide, no,” says Dr. Michael Crosby, CEO of Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium.

Piney Point’s release of nutrient-rich green water into Tampa Bay only exacerbated what Red Tide was already there. What causes Red Tide then? “95% of algae blooms are caused by Zooplankton poop and dead fish that are decomposing, recycling,” Crosby said once more.

Wow! Who knew? Now you do, if you didn’t know already.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

