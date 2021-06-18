Petition started for dealing with Sarasota noise issues

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Some Sarasota residents are pushing to curb the noise that they say bothers them.

”There are the sounds of the city, sometimes the sounds of the city they are of concern,” said Drew Clearie, a Sarasota resident.

Clearie has started a petition because of those concerns. 350 residents have already signed this petition. They are residents from the downtown area and in neighborhoods throughout the city. One of the goals is to start a Sound Ordinance Committee where residents are working closely with city officials.

“We will take an in-depth look at managing sound citywide, that’s what I would like to see,” said Clearie.

The primary focus is regarding loud noise from vehicles, from music, and from workers using loud equipment during the early morning hours. Residents say the decibel level limit for music at nightspots is 75, it’s a 100 decibel limit at special events.

“For me to stick to stick to a certain decibel level, if somebody tells me what to do I’m going to do it,” said Jimmy Johnson, General Manager of Patricks 1481. “It’s just how you conduct business.”

Clearie and other residents are hopeful that the city will work with them sooner than later to improve this situation and improve their quality of life.

“I think that with a little more emphasis on this, the residents, the realtors, the business owners, and everybody who lives in the city and does business in the city can come to some arrangement that’s beneficial for everybody,” said Clearie.

The city of Sarasota says the city commission is expected to discuss the sound ordinance sometime in October or November.

