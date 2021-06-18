North Port proposes ‘Conservation Cop’

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A new kind of police officer may be coming to North Port before the end of the year.

The “Conservation Cop” would operate exactly like a normal police officer - except their focus and expertise will be in environmental law and protection.

The city proposed this to help slow or stop their increased cases of illegal dumping and clear-cutting without a permit.

“I thought it was really forward-thinking of the police department to bring that up,” North Port City Commissioner Alice White said. “They’re the ones we have to call at Myakkahatchee creek park when somebody’s riding ATVs across the creek.”

White has been an avid conservationist in North Port for over 25 years.

“People talked about, what’s the chances of catching people in the act? It’s not necessarily catching people in the act, though that is really good if we do, but to know that there is a presence,” White said.

The anticipated budget for the position is roughly $75,000 a year. It passed the first level of the city’s budget process and likely wouldn’t be passed until much later this year.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.