Manatee County shuts down administrative building after positive COVID-19 tests

The Manatee County administration building.
The Manatee County administration building.(Manatee County)
By ABC7 Staff
Updated: 35 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Government officials announced Friday that they would be closing the administrative building after multiple COVID-19 cases were detected among employees.

“After a number of COVID-19 cases were detected among county employees -- including two deaths of our work family this week -- the downtown County Administration Building at 1112 Manatee Ave. W., will close to the public today at 2:30 p.m.,” the county announced in a tweet.

Manatee County officials say the building will be disinfected and fogged over the weekend.

Epidemiologists are on site performing contact tracing. They plan to reopen on Monday at 8 a.m. Everyone inside the building, including employees and guests, will be required to wear face masks.

