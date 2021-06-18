Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Man tells syrupy tale of fantasy football ‘punishment’ at Miss. Waffle House

Ever wonder how much time you could spend inside a Waffle House? (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Ever wonder how much time you could spend inside a Waffle House? (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)(Mike Stewart | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - “This was horrible and I recommend no one ever do this.”

An overnight saga at Waffle House in Brandon, Mississippi, is turning heads on Twitter.

Lee Sanderlin sat down in a Waffle House booth Thursday afternoon and settled in for the long haul.

That’s because, as the loser of his fantasy football league, he wasn’t allowed to leave the building until 24 hours had passed--with one caveat, that each waffle he ate shaved an hour off that time.

The saga is best told by checking out his Twitter thread:

In total, Lee downed nine waffles, meaning he stayed 15 hours in the Waffle House.

He was able to escape toward freedom Friday morning.

“The sun is rising, it’s a new day and I’m never eating waffles again.”

In case you’re wondering, nine waffles is a total of 3,690 calories, 162 grams of fat, 495 carbs, 135 grams of sugar and 7,830 milligrams of sodium, per Waffle House’s nutritional information. And that’s not counting the butter and syrup on top!

So, what did he receive from this saga at Waffle House? Plenty of calories, some perspective and a shoutout from one of his favorite podcasters.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All three suspects were arrested.
3 arrested after altercation with deputy, pursuit
John Girgis
Manatee deputy resigns after DUI arrest
Residents concerned with noise throughout the city of Sarasota.
Petition started for dealing with Sarasota noise issues
Wednesday’s decision bolstered the case brought by what is now Venice Regional Bayfront Health,...
Appeals court decides against Sarasota in hospital reimbursement case
Craig Pierce
Sheriff’s Office finds Bradenton burglary suspect

Latest News

Sheriff Bill Prummell reacts...or doesn't react ..to dad jokes.
Charlotte County deputies try to make sheriff laugh with best ‘dad’ jokes
Burmese python in Florida.
FWC hosting Burmese python challenge for residents to help collect the invasive species
Florida unemployment rate up in may, still below national rate
Florida couple fined for displaying small pride flag