Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

‘House from hell’ listing gets multiple offers to buy - at $590K

By CNN staff
Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A real estate agent is calling a Colorado Springs property “the house from hell,” and it can be yours for just $590,000.

While it’s not “The Amityville Horror,” the five-bedroom home has a set of non-paranormal challenges.

The seller was originally going to let it go into foreclosure, but suddenly the housing market got so hot that almost anything is selling.

It’s not haunted, but the home has been badly vandalized. And the odor inside is so overwhelming you not only smell it, you can “feel it,” the agent says.

But on the plus side, “the house from hell” is priced well below neighborhood comparisons, said to be in the $750,000 to $800,000 range.

The agent listing it has already turned down a sight-unseen offer for $625,000.

She said in good conscience she needs to be sure the buyer comes and smells it first.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All three suspects were arrested.
3 arrested after altercation with deputy, pursuit
John Girgis
Manatee deputy resigns after DUI arrest
Residents concerned with noise throughout the city of Sarasota.
Petition started for dealing with Sarasota noise issues
Wednesday’s decision bolstered the case brought by what is now Venice Regional Bayfront Health,...
Appeals court decides against Sarasota in hospital reimbursement case
Craig Pierce
Sheriff’s Office finds Bradenton burglary suspect

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks to American...
US Catholic bishops OK steps toward possible rebuke of Biden
But on the plus side, "the house from hell" is priced well below neighborhood comparisons, said...
$590,000 'house from hell' gets multiple offers (photos)
Amazon and other retailers will be offering deals this weekend.
Tips to protect yourself from potential Prime Day scams
Authorities are on the scene after three tubers died and two remain missing in northern North...
Search resumes after 3 tubers died, 2 disappeared on N.C. river