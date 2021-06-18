Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
FWC hosting Burmese python challenge for residents to help collect the invasive species

Burmese python in Florida.
By ABC7 Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Burmese python is a nonvenomous but invasive species in Florida. The Florida Wildlife Commission has started a program that will reward participants if they help capture these snakes in the wild.

Burmese pythons are found primarily in and around the Everglades ecosystem in south Florida where the snake represents a threat to native wildlife. The FWC works with partners to manage Burmese pythons in a variety of ways, but they are also encouraging any and all hunters, anglers, and outdoor recreationists to aid in removing invasive Burmese pythons in Florida.

Applications are open for the Burmese Python challenge and those who help capture the constrictors will be eligible for rewards.

The python removal competition begins at 8 a.m. on July 9 and ends at 5 p.m. on July 18. Register here.

