Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Florida couple fined for displaying small pride flag

(KAIT)
By Associated Press
Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO (AP) — A Florida couple was fined by a homeowner’s association for displaying a small gay pride flag in the front yard of their home.

WTVJ-TV reports Bob Plominski and Mike Ferrari of Oakland Park, Florida, were issued a citation telling them to take it down or pay a a $50 daily fine. The Eastland Cove HOA sent the violation notice on June 5 after receiving a complaint.

The couple said they were confused, adding they had flown the pride flag before and posted political signs with no problems.

“I got upset. We’ve done this before and it’s a simple showing of our pride to the community and it’s up for 30 days,” Plominski told the news station. “We were in shock they were going to do that.”

A member of the HOA board said its rules restrict residents to displaying only U.S. or military flags.

Plominski said they will not back down and will keep it up for 30 days.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All three suspects were arrested.
3 arrested after altercation with deputy, pursuit
John Girgis
Manatee deputy resigns after DUI arrest
Residents concerned with noise throughout the city of Sarasota.
Petition started for dealing with Sarasota noise issues
Wednesday’s decision bolstered the case brought by what is now Venice Regional Bayfront Health,...
Appeals court decides against Sarasota in hospital reimbursement case
Craig Pierce
Sheriff’s Office finds Bradenton burglary suspect

Latest News

Florida unemployment rate up in may, still below national rate
DeSantis signs K-9 protection bill
Craig Pierce
Sheriff’s Office finds Bradenton burglary suspect
SCAT will start collecting fares again next month.
SCAT to resume collecting fares next month