Drier for several days as Gulf water tropical cyclone bypasses the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Slightly drier air will move into the area today and limit rain chances for the next few days. Rain chance will be 30% for a couple of days before moisture returns and rain chances go up next week.

In the meantime, a tropical cyclone is forming in the western Gulf waters. The impact of this storm on Suncoast weather will be minimal. A slightly breezy Sunday wind and slightly higher Monday and Tuesday rain chance will be indirectly related to what may become Tropical Storm Claudette.

The Father’s Day forecast looks good. We will have a mix of clouds and sunny skies and a breezy southwest wind. There will be a few storms around, with a rain chance of about 30%, but widespread rain is not expected.

