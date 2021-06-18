Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Drier for several days as Gulf water tropical cyclone bypasses the Suncoast

John Scalzi with First Alert Weather
John Scalzi with First Alert Weather
By John Scalzi
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Slightly drier air will move into the area today and limit rain chances for the next few days. Rain chance will be 30% for a couple of days before moisture returns and rain chances go up next week.

In the meantime, a tropical cyclone is forming in the western Gulf waters. The impact of this storm on Suncoast weather will be minimal. A slightly breezy Sunday wind and slightly higher Monday and Tuesday rain chance will be indirectly related to what may become Tropical Storm Claudette.

The Father’s Day forecast looks good. We will have a mix of clouds and sunny skies and a breezy southwest wind. There will be a few storms around, with a rain chance of about 30%, but widespread rain is not expected.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Girgis
Manatee deputy resigns after DUI arrest
All three suspects were arrested.
3 arrested after altercation with deputy, pursuit
Wednesday’s decision bolstered the case brought by what is now Venice Regional Bayfront Health,...
Appeals court decides against Sarasota in hospital reimbursement case
Manatee County authorities are looking for this burglary suspect.
Sheriff’s Office seeking Bradenton burglary suspect
John Scalzi with First Alert Weather
Our weather pattern shifts today and a tropical system grows in the Gulf

Latest News

wx6
First Alert Weather - 6pm June 17, 2021
Tropical moisture keeps rain chances high on Monday
Changes for Friday as winds shift to SE
WWSB First Alert Weather 6 p.m Thursday 6/17/2021
WWSB First Alert Weather 6 p.m Thursday 6/17/2021
Tropical cyclone heads toward Louisiana
Tropical storm warnings up for parts of Gulf coast