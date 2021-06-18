Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Charlotte County deputies try to make sheriff laugh with best ‘dad’ jokes

Sheriff Bill Prummell reacts...or doesn't react ..to dad jokes.
Sheriff Bill Prummell reacts...or doesn't react ..to dad jokes.(Charlotte County Sheriff)
By ABC7 Staff
Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - ‘Dad’ jokes are par for the course in households around the world. The jokes often elicit a groan, but deputies and employees of the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office attempted to make straight-faced Sheriff Bill Prummell laugh.

Most were unsuccessful.

“What do you call a bulletproof Irish man?” one employee asked Bill Prummell “Rick O’Shea.”

When Bill Prummell didn’t laugh the first time, he delivered the line again. It fell flat. The department cleverly captioned the video “Dad’s even though we don’t laugh at all your jokes. You’re the best!”

You can watch the entire video below.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All three suspects were arrested.
3 arrested after altercation with deputy, pursuit
John Girgis
Manatee deputy resigns after DUI arrest
Residents concerned with noise throughout the city of Sarasota.
Petition started for dealing with Sarasota noise issues
Wednesday’s decision bolstered the case brought by what is now Venice Regional Bayfront Health,...
Appeals court decides against Sarasota in hospital reimbursement case
Craig Pierce
Sheriff’s Office finds Bradenton burglary suspect

Latest News

Burmese python in Florida.
FWC hosting Burmese python challenge for residents to help collect the invasive species
Florida unemployment rate up in may, still below national rate
Florida couple fined for displaying small pride flag
Ever wonder how much time you could spend inside a Waffle House? (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Man tells syrupy tale of fantasy football ‘punishment’ at Miss. Waffle House