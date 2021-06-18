Charlotte County deputies try to make sheriff laugh with best ‘dad’ jokes

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - ‘Dad’ jokes are par for the course in households around the world. The jokes often elicit a groan, but deputies and employees of the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office attempted to make straight-faced Sheriff Bill Prummell laugh.

Most were unsuccessful.

“What do you call a bulletproof Irish man?” one employee asked Bill Prummell “Rick O’Shea.”

When Bill Prummell didn’t laugh the first time, he delivered the line again. It fell flat. The department cleverly captioned the video “Dad’s even though we don’t laugh at all your jokes. You’re the best!”

You can watch the entire video below.

