Tropical storm warnings up for parts of Gulf coast

By Bob Harrigan
Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical storm warnings are now up for parts of the N. Gulf coast. From S. Central Louisiana through Alabama as Potential Tropical Cyclone #3 heads northward toward Louisiana. Expected to make landfall sometime Saturday morning.

T

he National Hurricane Center is now issuing these warnings as #3 will turn into Claudette by Friday afternoon while moving north at 10 mph and then it will turn to the NE right before landfall just south of New Orleans. This will be a dirty storm with most of the rough weather being limited to the right side of the center.

Heavy rainfall will be the biggest concern with the potential of a foot of rain in isolated areas with generally 4-8 inches near the center and the to right of the center of low pressure.

Some of the moisture will wrap around and move into our area early next week with elevated chances for showers and thunderstorms through Wednesday of next week.

