Tropical disturbance soon to be a storm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Looks like the third named storm of the season will have an impact on the U.S. this weekend. The disturbance we’ve been following for the past 5 days is likely to become tropical storm Claudette over the weekend as it heads toward Louisiana. This is going to be mainly a rain maker as it could dump over a 1ft of rain over parts of Louisiana and Mississippi through the weekend.

Could be a storm by the weekend (wwsb)

Right now the center of low pressure is over the SW Gulf of Mexico and is expected to move northward over the next several days eventually making landfall late Saturday near LA. There is going to be quite a bit of shear, or winds blowing from the west over the top of it, so it will be a ragged looking tropical storm with a majority of the rough weather well to the east of the center. We will be far enough east of the system so it shouldn’t have much impact on our weekend weather other than bringing an increase in clouds at times along with a little breezy conditions on Sunday. We could also see some higher surf along our area beaches.

Flooding concerns this weekend for lower MS Valley (wwsb)

For Thursday we can expect a 40% chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms with variable cloudiness. Temperatures will warm up to 88 degrees with winds out of the west to southwest at 10 mph. The rain should taper off later in the day.

Friday some slightly drier air moves in lowering our rain chances down to 30% with mainly scattered late day storms. The high on Friday expected to be near 90 under partly cloudy skies.

Saturday look for partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies at times and only a 30% chance for scattered storms late in the day. Once again a high around 90 degrees.

Sunday or Father’s day we will see mostly cloudy skies with a 30% chance for scattered showers and storms. It will be breezy with winds out of the S-SW at 15-20 mph.

Monday and Tuesday we will see an increase in moisture left over from the tropical cyclone and this cyclone will swing a line of low pressure our way which will bring a good chance for showers and thunderstorms early next week.

For boaters look for winds out of the west at 10 knots with seas 2 feet or less and a light chop on the waters.

