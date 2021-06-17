Advertise With Us
Sheriff’s Office seeking Bradenton burglary suspect

Manatee County authorities are looking for this burglary suspect.
By ABC7 Staff
Updated: 6 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying a burglary suspect.

Deputies released surveillance photos of a man who recently used a rock to break glass doors and steal merchandise from two Bradenton businesses while they were closed.

He left the area on a scooter after one of the burglaries.

If you have info or recognize him, please call MCSO at 941-747-3011.

