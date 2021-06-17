Advertise With Us
date 2021-06-17
Sarasota Memorial Hospital hits huge milestone: No COVID-19 cases in the ICU

File photo of Sarasota Memorial Hospital
File photo of Sarasota Memorial Hospital(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s probably the best news we’ve had on the COVID-19 front since the release of the vaccines.

For the first time in over a year, there were no active cases of COVID-19 in the Intensive Care Unit at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. It’s a testament to how far we’ve come and a reminder that we don’t want to reverse course.

Dr. Manuel Gordillo, an infectious disease specialist at SMH, said the news was overwhelming.

“We were so happy that I turned around and I’m thinking of this and it hit me and then I couldn’t do anything else except start sobbing,” Gordillo said.

When that kind of emotion hits that kind of a medical doctor, you know it’s big.

Gordillo says we’re not out of it yet, but we’re over the hump. The difference? Increased vaccinations, natural immunity from those who’ve had COVID-19 and recovered from it, and time. We’re closer to the end than we are to the beginning.

