Sarasota Fire Chief lifts recitational burn ban starting Friday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Fire Chief Michael Regnier announced he will be lifting the countywide recreational burn ban effective Friday, June 18, 2021.

The burn ban was enacted on May 27 and was put in effect until the chances of wildfire were reduced and weather conditions changed. Seasonal rain patterns have begun and officials are seeing a reduction in the wildfire threat throughout Sarasota County.

Residents are reminded to always be safe when dealing with fire and to always follow local open burning ordinance rules and regulations.

