Sarasota County Schools to begin lunch distribution program June 22

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Schools’ Food and Nutrition Services department will offer weekly, free summer meal distributions, starting Tuesday, June 22.

Families accessing the meal service must bring their child with them, or have at least one of the following forms of ID with them at the drive-thru meal pickup:

Student ID

Child’s state ID

Copy of report card

Copy of a child’s birth certificate

This program is free, but participants will be asked to submit reservations for food ahead of time to ensure adequate supplies at each location. The distribution sites will be open Tuesdays from 9-11 a.m., at the following locations:

North Port High School, 6400 W. Price Blvd.

Dates: June 22, June 29, July 6, July 13, July 20, July 27

Register here.

Venice High School, 1 Indian Ave.

Dates: June 22, June 29, July 13, July 20, July 27 (Site will be closed on July 6)

Register here.

Fruitville Elementary School, 601 Honore Ave.

Dates: June 22, June 29, July 13, July 20, July 27 (Site will be closed on July 6)

Register here.

Contact the Sarasota County Schools Food and Nutrition Services team with questions at 941-486-2199.

