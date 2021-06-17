Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Sarasota County Schools to begin lunch distribution program June 22

By ABC7 Staff
Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Schools’ Food and Nutrition Services department will offer weekly, free summer meal distributions, starting Tuesday, June 22.

Families accessing the meal service must bring their child with them, or have at least one of the following forms of ID with them at the drive-thru meal pickup:

  • Student ID
  • Child’s state ID
  • Copy of report card
  • Copy of a child’s birth certificate

This program is free, but participants will be asked to submit reservations for food ahead of time to ensure adequate supplies at each location. The distribution sites will be open Tuesdays from 9-11 a.m., at the following locations:

North Port High School, 6400 W. Price Blvd.

Dates: June 22, June 29, July 6, July 13, July 20, July 27

Register here.

Venice High School, 1 Indian Ave.

Dates: June 22, June 29, July 13, July 20, July 27 (Site will be closed on July 6)

Register here.

Fruitville Elementary School, 601 Honore Ave.

Dates: June 22, June 29, July 13, July 20, July 27 (Site will be closed on July 6)

Register here.

Contact the Sarasota County Schools Food and Nutrition Services team with questions at 941-486-2199.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Department of Transportation
FDOT to hold public forum on I-75 changes in Sarasota, Manatee counties
Wednesday’s decision bolstered the case brought by what is now Venice Regional Bayfront Health,...
Appeals court decides against Sarasota in hospital reimbursement case
Southwest Connect
FDOT received input for I-75 Master Plan for Sarasota, Manatee counties on Tuesday
Brent Kern
Englewood burglars left trail of clues, deputies say
Dayana “Diani” Gómez
Missing Miami girl found dead

Latest News

WWSB Good Morning Suncoast 6:30am Thursday June 17
WWSB Good Morning Suncoast 6:30am Thursday June 17
WWSB Good Morning Suncoast 6am Thursday June 17
WWSB Good Morning Suncoast 6am Thursday June 17
John Scalzi with First Alert Weather
Our weather pattern shifts today and a tropical system grows in the Gulf
File photo of Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Sarasota Memorial Hospital hits huge milestone: No COVID-19 cases in the ICU