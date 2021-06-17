Our weather pattern shifts today and a tropical system grows in the Gulf

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure drives our weather over the next few days. It’s center will lift north today and cause our winds to shift from the south to the southeast and then east. That simple shift in winds will have a large impact on our weather over the next four days.

Our atmosphere remains moist and, with a little heat of the day, will be ready to produce showers and thunderstorms. What changes today is that the wind boundaries, which often act as triggers for storms, will form inland with collisions of our sea breeze and southeast winds.

So the weather will more like a typical summer day with storms building inland in the afternoon and drifting back to the coast in the evening.

The drier days may end early next week with the arrival of tropical moisture. Showers and thunderstorms have been lingering over the coastal region of the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

Today the atmospheric centers of high and low pressure will move about in such a way that this cluster of storms will be able to lift into the warm Gulf waters and begin to organize. It is likely that a tropical depression or tropical storm will form within 24 hours and lift toward the northern Gulf Coast between Texas and Louisiana. Eventually, by next week, some of it’s moisture may help boost our rain chances next week.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.