Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Officer responding to shooting runs over wounded man in street

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) - Authorities in Ohio say a police officer responding to reports of shots fired accidentally struck a wounded man who was lying in a street.

Forty-two-year-old Eric Cole, of Springfield, was flown to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later. It’s not yet known if his death was caused by the shooting, the accident or both.

The incident occurred Sunday night in Springfield.

Police Chief Lee Graf says there was some initial confusion about where the shooting occurred and officer Amanda Rosales — the first one on the scene — was trying to read addresses on the houses when she hit Cole. Rosales stopped immediately and began rendering aid to Cole.

Both the accident and the shooting are under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to reports, one pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Sarasota.
Update: Pedestrian killed in Clark Road crash
Florida Department of Transportation
FDOT to hold public forum on I-75 changes in Sarasota, Manatee counties
Brent Kern
Englewood burglars left trail of clues, deputies say
Southwest Connect
FDOT received input for I-75 Master Plan for Sarasota, Manatee counties on Tuesday
Dayana “Diani” Gómez
Missing Miami girl found dead

Latest News

The police chief says there was some initial confusion about where the shooting occurred. The...
Family demands justice after shooting victim run over by responding police officer
File photo of Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Sarasota Memorial Hospital hits huge milestone: No COVID-19 cases in the ICU
I-75 projects
FDOT says I-75 project in Manatee County will improve that stretch of road
President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet during their summit in Geneva,...
‘Practical work’ summit for Biden, Putin: No punches or hugs