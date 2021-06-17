Missing teen reported in Port Charlotte

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Detectives are currently looking for 16-year-old Gianna-Lisa I. Cardone who was last seen in Port Charlotte on June 15 at approximately 11:20 p.m., in the 4000 block of Conway Boulevard, west of U.S. 41.

She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 105 pounds. She was last seen wearing maroon skinny jeans, a black shirt, a black jacket with angel wings bedazzled on the back, and white tennis shoes.

If you have any information on the teen’s whereabouts, please contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 941-639-0013.

