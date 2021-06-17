Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Massive 1,098-carat diamond unearthed in Africa

The diamond found in Botswana is believed to be the third largest in the world.
The diamond found in Botswana is believed to be the third largest in the world.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – This gem would literally weigh you down.

A recently discovered diamond in Botswana is believed to be the third-largest in the world.

The stone weighs in at 1,098 carats.

Botswanan President Mokgweetsi Masisi recently got a look at the beautiful stone and praised Debswana Diamond Company, the mining company that unearthed it on June 1.

It is the largest diamond found in the company’s history.

Proceeds from the gemstone will be used to advance national development in the country.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wednesday’s decision bolstered the case brought by what is now Venice Regional Bayfront Health,...
Appeals court decides against Sarasota in hospital reimbursement case
Florida Department of Transportation
FDOT to hold public forum on I-75 changes in Sarasota, Manatee counties
Southwest Connect
FDOT received input for I-75 Master Plan for Sarasota, Manatee counties on Tuesday
Brent Kern
Englewood burglars left trail of clues, deputies say
Dayana “Diani” Gómez
Missing Miami girl found dead

Latest News

Just in time for Father’s Day, a daughter is meeting her biological dad after 53 years and...
Father, daughter meet for first time after 53 years
A renewed push is on to right the wrongs of the Tulsa race massacre.
Tulsa marks somber Juneteenth 2021 celebration
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,...
Fauci: US to spend $3.2B for antiviral pills for COVID-19
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq War authorization
Just in time for Father’s Day, a daughter is meeting her biological dad after 53 years and...
Father, daughter meet after 53 years thanks to Ancestry DNA result