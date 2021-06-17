Manatee deputy resigns after DUI arrest

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County sheriff’s deputy was arrested early Thursday and charged with DUI, the Sheriff’s Office said.

A driver was observed at about 3 a.m., in a vehicle westbound on State Road 70 driving at a high rate of speed and having trouble maintaining his lane, a news release said. The vehicle stopped at a red light at Lockwood Ridge Road and a deputy approached the vehicle.

The driver had bloodshot eyes and admitted to consuming alcoholic beverages. The driver was then identified as John Girgis, 25, a patrol deputy.

Deputies determined Girgis had been operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. He was arrested and booked into the Manatee County Jail.

Girgis was hired as a deputy in July 2018.

Girgis resigned Thursday morning from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, prior to being terminated, the news release said.

