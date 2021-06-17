Here is how to celebrate Juneteenth in the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On June 19, 1865, slaves in Galveston, Texas, were informed that they were now liberated. It was two years after the Emancipation Proclamation and many had no idea the Civil War had ended.

Now, Juneteenth is a federal holiday and there are events around the Suncoast celebrating the date. Here’s what you can do around Sarasota and Manatee counties:

The Sarasota Democratic Black Caucus and Sarasota County Democratic Party are hosting this year’s 2021 Newtown Juneteenth Festival. The event kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday. Learn more here.

On June 18, the Ward Temple AME Church in Bradenton is hosting a Juneteenth reading event. That event starts at 8:30 a.m., and runs until noon.

Also in Bradenton, there will be a community Juneteenth Experience from 4-8 p.m., at Cottonmouth Southern Soul Kitchen. There will be entertainers and fellowship. Tickets are $15. Learn more here.

