FDOT says I-75 project in Manatee County will improve that stretch of road

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Vehicles in bumper-to-bumper traffic are a common site on I-75 in Sarasota and Manatee Counties.

FDOT says construction projects like the current one on a seven-mile stretch between State Road 64 and University Parkway will help improve this issue.

“We are responding to the traffic demands placed on our roads,” said Brian Rick, a spokesperson for FDOT. “Traffic demands are not going to go away, they are going to increase as the population of the state increases.”

FDOT says this $80 million I-75 project is widening the interstate and improving the exchanges. A new bridge going over State Road 70 was one part of the overall project.

There are numerous I-75 improvement projects in the works or being discussed now for both counties, including one at 301 and another at Clark Road.

You will see those starting to come together in the coming months and years. FDOT is urging all motorists to remain patient.

“What you see around you driving through a construction site, frustrated by it, you’re seeing the adjustment being made,” said Rick. “This is the solution being implemented.”

The I-75 project at State Road 64 is expected to finish sometime this fall. FDOT officials are reminding motorists that the current State Road 70 on-ramp to I-75 southbound will be closed for reconstruction until November starting on Friday.

Signage will be posted to direct motorists on where to go.

For more information on current and future FDOT projects, click here.

