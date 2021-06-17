Family still seeking justice 13 years after son was left for dead in Charlotte County

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Nearly 13 years after their son died, the Teehee family is still seeking justice in their loved one’s death.

20-year-old Alex Teehee was left for dead on the side of the road in Charlotte County near the intersection of Sibley Bay Street and Central Avenue.

“He was young and he had two little boys... And our lives are all changed now... Horribly changed,” said Alex’s mother, Carol Teehee, on what would’ve been his 33 birthday.

On Wednesday, Alex would be turning 33 and not a year goes by where his family doesn’t long for justice to be served in their son’s case. His sons are currently teenagers and nearing the age their father was when he died tragically.

The Communications Director with the 20th Judicial State Attorney’s Office, Samantha Syoen, said on Wednesday the Teehee case is closed. The Teehee’s say they won’t stop fighting for answers and accountability until someone is held responsible for the death of their son who investigators said previously was hit by a car.

Alex’s parents are calling on the state to take over the case and assign it to a different county. The communications representative with the Florida Highway Patrol, Kenn Watson, told ABC7 on Wednesday that at this point they’ve exhausted all of their leads.

“Everything we had we had brought to the State Attorneys office. If any new evidence were to present itself we would immediately look into it,” said Watson.

For years the family has heard no updates from law enforcement or prosecutors on the case. In fact, Syoen said everyone who handled the case on the State Attorney’s level is no longer at their office. The Assistant State Attorney who headed the case, Don Mason, is now a judge for the district, according to Syoen.

Authorities years ago believed three people may have been involved in Teehee’s death. The person they believed was the driver, Ralph Loosman.

He was charged with vehicular homicide but that case and the charge were tossed out just days before the trial for lack of witness cooperation. One of the men is accused to have left Teehee threatening voicemails hours before his death. He’s also accused of leaving a voicemail after Teehee was hurt. Teehee’s sister has told ABC7 in past interviews that the voicemail left after the fact sounded scripted.

The Teehee’s believe the case was mishandled and believe the root of the problem is that one of the three people suspected of being in the car accused of hitting Teehee was related to a deputy at the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. Something she says was confirmed to them by CCSO.

“Alex isn’t the only victim. We’re all.... his boys are growing up without knowing that somebody was held responsible,” said Carol.

“It kills you that you realize he’s going to miss out on so many things you were looking forward to,” said Alex’s dad, Tab.

Please help! 😭 Today would have been your 33rd birthday. 💔 That seems impossible to me because in my head and my heart... Posted by R.I.P Alex Teehee 06/16/88-07/14/08 on Wednesday, June 16, 2021

As another year passes the Teehee’s continue demanding justice and mourning their son gone too soon.

“Every celebration is not happy, it’s like you have to get through it and after it’s over then you can cry,” said Carol.

If you have any information on the case you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS or 941-626-6123.

