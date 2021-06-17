Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Dedicated to his job, man walks 17 miles to work

Donte Franklin walks a total of five hours and 15 minutes for work.
Donte Franklin walks a total of five hours and 15 minutes for work.(KOCO)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOCO) – A man from Oklahoma says he’s thankful for his job and would do anything to provide for his family – even if that means walking 17 miles roundtrip for work each day.

To achieve his goals, Donte Franklin has to put one foot in front of the other – literally.

“I have to walk two hours and 26 minutes. That’s 8.6 miles,” Franklin explained.

That’s just from his house to work. After a full shift, he turns around and walks back for a total of 16 to 17 miles.

“That’s five hours and 15 minutes altogether,” Franklin said.

Earlier this week, a man stopped Franklin as he was walking to his job as a cook at Buffalo Wild Wings.

“He was like, ‘do you need a ride?’ And I was like, ‘yeah,’” Franklin said.

The man was so inspired by Franklin’s story he created a Go Fund Me to help the cook get back on his feet.

“It makes me just really want to keep grinding so I can help other people like they helped me,” Franklin said.

Franklin is studying to become a welder and just needs more money to continue to help his family, even if it means hiking to work in scorching temperatures.

“I just need to keep going, keep doing. It’s all going to pay off in the end,” Franklin said.

As of Thursday morning, the fundraiser has raised more than $4,000.

Copyright 2021 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Department of Transportation
FDOT to hold public forum on I-75 changes in Sarasota, Manatee counties
Wednesday’s decision bolstered the case brought by what is now Venice Regional Bayfront Health,...
Appeals court decides against Sarasota in hospital reimbursement case
Southwest Connect
FDOT received input for I-75 Master Plan for Sarasota, Manatee counties on Tuesday
Brent Kern
Englewood burglars left trail of clues, deputies say
Dayana “Diani” Gómez
Missing Miami girl found dead

Latest News

LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team gives press briefing
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announces the state is allocating $250 million for building a border...
Texas governor: State, crowdsourcing will fund border wall
Manatee County authorities are looking for this burglary suspect.
Sheriff’s Office seeking Bradenton burglary suspect
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announces the state is allocating $250 million for building a border...
Texas governor asks public to donate to border wall funding
FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
Supreme Court dismisses challenge to Obama health law