City of Venice to let COVID-19 state of emergency expire

The City of Venice announced that they are letting their COVID-19 state of emergency expire...
The City of Venice announced that they are letting their COVID-19 state of emergency expire this month.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Updated: 45 minutes ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice announced that they are letting their COVID-19 state of emergency expire this month. By the end of June, COVID-19 will no longer be considered an emergency in the city.

It’s a large landmark in the unwinding from the pandemic - but a local business owner says it doesn’t truly feel like it’s “over” yet.

“Once we start having art fests back in Venice, things like that,” Renee Dees, owner of Saint Marco Boutique said, “Only then will it feel like it did pre-COVID.”

Visitors to the city on Wednesday were largely without masks, as they have been for several months now, and businesses have had their mask mandates down for weeks.

“It does feel like it’s over, for me at least,” visitor Deborah Ratclif said.

The first festival in the city of Venice since the start of the pandemic is slated for this weekend.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

