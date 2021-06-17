Changes for Friday as winds shift to SE

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We’ve had a good deal of rainfall for parts of Suncoast this week in fact so much that the burn ban has been lifted for Sarasota County. A lot of the storms we’ve seen lately will come to an end as it will be drawn into the tropical cyclone in the west central Gulf of Mexico. On Friday high pressure moves back over our area. We will begin to see a SE wind which will be bring some scattered storms to form inland along the sea breeze and then push toward the coast later in the day.

This is more in line with a normal summer pattern of afternoon storms. The rain chance is going to drop a little down to 30% but there will still be a couple of storms which will produce some moderate to heavy rainfall for some on Friday. We will also see a few more lightning strikes with these storms during the afternoon hours.

Storms coming in from inland locations toward the coast later in the afternoon (wwsb)

The high on Friday under mostly cloudy skies will be in the upper 80′s for most some low 90′s well inland. Some of the upper level cloudiness from the tropical cyclone will spill over the Suncoast throughout the day.

Saturday look for partly to mostly cloudy skies at times with a high around 90 and a 30% chance for late afternoon and early evening thunderstorms.

Sunday, Father’s Day we will see a mixture of sun and clouds with a 40% chance for scattered afternoon and evening storms developing and pushing toward the coast. They should be moving fairly quickly with a S to SW wind at 15-20 mph. This will favor mainly inland storms during the afternoon.

Monday through Wednesday next week we will see a good chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms as some tropical moisture left behind from Claudette will reside over Florida. The rain chance is at 50% with highs in the upper 80′s. Some of the storms will bring some locally heavy rain at times.

Boaters look for winds out of the SE at 10 knots to start the day followed by West winds during the afternoon. Seas will be less than 2 feet with a light chop on the waters.

