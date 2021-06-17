Advertise With Us
Bucs 2021-22 home game tickets already sold out!

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - After their successful season and Super Bowl win, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking forward to the upcoming season. So, it appears, are Bucs fans.

The NFL team announced Thursday that all home game tickets for the 2021-22 season are sold out.

Raymond James Stadium announced earlier this year that it will welcome full capacity crowds in the stands, meaning the stadium can seat up to 65,000 fans. Fans who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 do not have to wear a mask, but those who are not vaccinated will need to wear a face covering.

