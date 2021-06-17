3 arrested after altercation with deputy, pursuit

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Three people are in custody following an altercation with a deputy in Manatee County which led to a pursuit.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy noticed Tommy Whittenburg who had an active warrant for possession with intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a place of Worship.

When the suspect saw the deputy he attempted to get away and the deputy was able to deploy his taser, which gained temporary compliance. Two other suspects, who were with Whittenburg allegedly attempted to interfere with the arrest Tommy and Aaron Whittenburg fled on foot and that’s when officials say Alexis Daugherty threw her vehicle in reverse, striking the deputy.

The suspect vehicle then fled the area at a high rate of speed towards 67th Street Cir E. and picked up the two males before fleeing the area. The deputy observed the suspect vehicle exiting 67th Street Cir E. towards SR 64 E. The suspect vehicle continued to flee and a pursuit was initiated and authorized. The suspect vehicle entered onto I-75 southbound from SR 64 E and continued south on I-75. At the time of the pursuit, the weather was clear, traffic was moderate and speeds reached 105 mph. The pursuit continued south on I-75 towards University Parkway and was ultimately terminated due to the erratic driving of the suspect vehicle. The duration of the pursuit lasted approximately four minutes for an approximate distance of seven miles with no crashes or injuries during the pursuit.

The deputy received minor abrasions as a result of the incident.

With the help of the U.S. Marshals Task force all three were located in Sarasota today and arrested without further incident.

Aaron Whittenburg had recently been released from prison after serving a 7-year sentence.

