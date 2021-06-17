2-in-1 COVID-19 testing and vaccination site opens in Palmetto

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health in Manatee County and the Florida Division of Emergency Management have teamed up to offer a one-stop shop for COVID-19 testing and vaccination.

The COVID-19 testing and vaccination site is located at the Palmetto Bus Station, 1802 Eighth Ave. West in Palmetto. The site operates from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays. Testing includes both PCR and rapid testing. Meanwhile, the Moderna vaccine is being administered free of charge at this site.

On Wednesday, Palmetto residents Anne and Mike Chaddix went to get tested at the site, as they’re planning on taking a trip overseas.

“If we go somewhere, we have to travel all the way to Bradenton or to Sarasota, so it’s nice that they’re thinking about us locally,” said Mike.

“It’s so convenient for this community,” said Anne.

While it is a convenience, health officials opened up this two-in-one site with other plans in mind, as well.

“This particular zip code not only has the highest incidents of COVID-19 positive cases but also the lowest number of testing and vaccination,” said Christopher Tittel, Communication Director, DOH-Manatee.

Manatee County Health officials say one of those reasons the ZIP code 34221 has low vaccination rates and the lowest number of testing is because of homelessness and lack of transportation.

Also, they recently hired a vaccine hesitancy consultant.

“Her job specifically is to find out why people are not showing up to get vaccinated,” said Tittel.

This is a walk-up operation and no appointment necessary. Visitors are asked to bring proof of Florida residency, such as a driver’s license or a utility bill with a Florida address.

